President Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight at 8pm

South Africa is still currently under adjusted lockdown level 3 restrictions.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to deliver his latest address to the nation on the latest regarding the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

South Africa is still currently under adjusted lockdown level 3 restrictions. Ramaphosa is expected to announce how the lockdown will be adjusted going into the month of March, as schools and businesses are in full swing for the year already.

The address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet.

Under current lockdown restrictions, the sale of alcohol is only permitted from Mondays to Thursdays between 10am - 6pm, on-site alcohol consumption of alcohol is allowed between 10am and 10pm, faith-based gatherings are restricted to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors and the daily curfew is between 11am and 4pm.

Most public schools reopened on 15 February.

The wearing of masks is mandatory and not doing so is a crime.

So far, 67,303 healthcare workers have received the COVID-19 vaccine,according to the Department of Health.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 27 February.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/yKtrZHn9In — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 27, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.