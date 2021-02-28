Police killings cannot continue to be overlooked – Popcru

In the latest incident, two officers were killed in Bloekombos in an apparent ambush while two other officers were killed in KZN and another was killed in Limpopo last week.

JOHANNESBURG – The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) its distraught by the continuous killing of officers by criminals.

Two cops were attacked in the early hours of this morning in Bloekombos, Cape Town, in what has been described an apparent ambush.

It’s understood the pair was on patrol when they were attacked by unknown suspects. Their service pistols and cell phones were found missing.

Poprcu’s Richard Mamabolo said the killers must be found.

“The issue of police killings is quite serious, it’s concerning now more than ever. It cannot be an issue that is continuously overlooked. We have been engaging with Saps on measures to ensure that police lives are saved.”

Meanwhile, the Western Cape police service has ordered a 72-hours activation plan to ensure that those responsible are found.

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps) General Khehla Sitole has conveyed his condolences to the families of two police officers killed in Bloekombos.

Sitole condemned the murders and had ordered that the 72-hour Activation Plan be implemented to mobilise all the resources needed to investigate this case.

According to a statement released by Saps, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has been assigned to investigate the circumstances surrounding this heinous act that seeks to undermine the authority of the State.

Last week two officers were killed in a hail of bullets in Pietermaritzburg while another was been laid to rest after he was attacked by a man in Limpopo last week.

