Lily Mine families ask Mantashe for viable plan to retrieve workers' bodies

Search and rescue operations have been halted over safety concerns, but the families of the miners believe government has the capacity to retrieve their remains.

JOHANNESBURG – The families of three Lily Mine workers who remain trapped underground, have pleaded with Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe to come up with a strategy that would assist retrieve the bodies of their loved ones.

The bodies of the trio have not been retrieved since the mine caved in five years ago.

Search and rescue operations have been halted over safety concerns, but the families of the miners believe government has the capacity to retrieve their remains.

READ: 5 years on and still no help for trapped Lily Mine workers

Officials from the department of mineral resources and energy visited the accident site and the families of the lily mine workers whose bodies remain trapped underground.

Following the meeting, the families handed over a letter directed to Minister Mantashe asking him to resolve the problem.

Spokesperson Harry Mazibuko said, “The business rescue process is an old process. We have been doing the same thing over and over for the past five years.”

ALSO READ:

Family members of the miners have been camping at the mine since the disappearance of their loved ones and calling on government to assist.

Earlier this week, deputy chief inspector of mines Mthokosi Zondi assured affected families that Vantage Goldfields intended to open the mine in July, bringing new hopes to surrounding communities and family members.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.