Firefighters make good progress in controlling Jonkershoek blaze

CAPE TOWN – Firefighters battling a wildfire in Jonkershoek had made good progress in bringing the blaze under control on Sunday morning.

The fire which raged on in the mountains above Stellenbosch and Franschoek started six days ago.

Over 230 firefighters have been battling to contain the inferno which had already burnt over 8,000 hectares of vegetation.

The cause remains under investigation.

The Cape Winelands District Municipality's Jo-Anne Otto said, “The incident command team have reported that due to favourable wind conditions the aerial resources have made good progress on the fire lines on the slopes and peaks of Botmaskop through to the Helshoogte Pass. There is a small fire line on the peak above Banhoek, however, it is inaccessible by foot or vehicle, and water bombing will be ineffective due to the steep cliffs.”

High temperatures predicted for Sunday would in turn have a negative impact on ground teams.

“There have been no reports of further injuries, however, the two ground team members that were injured have sustained serious injuries and will need to be transferred to specialist facilities for further care.”

