Eskom implements load reduction in Vaal, Soweto

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has urged Vaal and Soweto residents not to report power outages experienced in the area on Sunday morning.

It said the blackouts were due to load reduction which has been implemented from 5 am to 9 am.

The power utility said it has had to take these measures to avoid network overloading in high-density areas.

This, it said, was caused by meter bypasses, illegal connections, and vandalism to electricity infrastructure.

Eskom Load Reduction Notice



Date: 27 February 2021#EskomGauteng



Date: 27 February 2021

Please see below, the provincial statement with details and areas that will be affected by load reduction on Sunday, 28 February 2021 from 05:00 to 09:00.

