Eskom implements load reduction in Vaal, Soweto

Eskom said the blackouts were due to load reduction which has been implemented from 5 am to 9 am on Sunday morning.

The power utility said it has had to take these measures to avoid network overloading in high-density areas. Picture: devenorr/123rf.com
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has urged Vaal and Soweto residents not to report power outages experienced in the area on Sunday morning.

It said the blackouts were due to load reduction which has been implemented from 5 am to 9 am.

The power utility said it has had to take these measures to avoid network overloading in high-density areas.

This, it said, was caused by meter bypasses, illegal connections, and vandalism to electricity infrastructure.

