Body of Western Cape surf-skier recovered after he was reported missing at sea

Marine rescue authorities were deployed to the Bakoven area on Friday following reports that a man had gone missing at sea.

JOHANNESBURG – The body of a surf-skier suspected to be overdue from a paddle on the Atlantic Seaboard has been recovered.

Marine rescue authorities were deployed to the Bakoven area on Friday following reports that a man had gone missing at sea.

The National Sea Rescue Institute's (NSRI) Craig Lambinon said an ongoing search led to the retrieval of the body on Saturday morning.

“The body of the man was located by the Skymed rescue helicopter 4.5 nautical miles West of Bantry Point. An EMS rescue diver was deployed from the sea rescue helicopter into the water and the body of the man, he was brought to NSRI aboard the sea rescue craft Rotarian Schipper.”

Lambinon said no foul play was suspected, and that all indications are that this was a tragic accident at sea.

Police have opened a case of an inquest.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.