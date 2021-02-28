AmaBhaca Chief Diko II remembered as unassuming leader

A memorial service was held for the late Chief at the Kingdom of KwaBhaca in Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – The late amaBhaca Chief Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko II was remembered as an unassuming leader at a memorial service held at the Kingdom of KwaBhaca in Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Diko, who is the husband of suspended presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, died last week following a short illness.



The chief was appointed as a non-executive director of Sentech in February last year.

Addressing mourners virtually, Advocate Selaelo Matsane paid tribute to the late amaBhaca chief on behalf of her colleagues at the electronic communications network company.

“His humbleness and humility were second to none. He did not demand or expect to be treated like royalty, even though he was a king.”

Matsane said the chief encouraged deep reflection during board meetings.

“He was a good listener who was very reflective and considerate. Even in board meetings, he would prefer to ask questions about your suggestion instead of telling you that he does not agree with you or that you are wrong.”

