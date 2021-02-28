5 men shot in recent Cape Flats gun violence days after 3 teens killed

Four men aged 30, 36, 37, and 64 died at the scene while another man was left wounded when they were shot by unknown assailants who escaped on foot.

CAPE TOWN – A search is on for gunmen who opened fire on five men in Mitchell's Plain.

Four men died at the scene, while another man was left wounded.

The motive for the shooting remained still unknown, and Cape Town police were still searching for the perpetrators on Sunday.

Several Cape Flat areas have been the scene of gang-related shootings over the last two days.

The police's Andre Traut said the five men were shot at close range in the Lost City area in Mitchells Plain.

“The victims aged 30, 36, 37, and 64 were shot and killed at close range; while a 37-year-old male victim escaped the attack with a gunshot wound. It is alleged that unknown suspects opened fire on the group of five and fled the scene on foot.”

#sapsWC Four male victims aged 30, 36, 37 and 64 shot and killed, one 37yr-old injured this afternoon, at around 12:15, in Maureen Street Lost City, Mitchells Plain. Suspects sought. Info->#CrimeStop #MySAPSApp MEhttps://t.co/VJo6VZykP8 pic.twitter.com/kTUNn65Mjp SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) February 27, 2021

The latest incident comes less than two days after five teenagers were victims of a drive-by shooting in the Beacon Valley area.

Two of them died.

Meanwhile, a seven-year-old girl from Hillview is receiving medical care after she was caught in a gang-crossfire that same night.

On Friday evening, in Lotus River, a 15-year-old was also struck by bullets while sitting outside a house. She died as a result, and a man has since been arrested and is due to appear in court soon.

This brings the number to seven youths that have been fallen victim to gang-related shootings in just 24 hours.

MEC FRITZ CONDEMNS THE KILLING OF CAPE TOWN TEENS

Community Safety MEC Alberts Fritz is outraged by a shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.

Three other teenagers were wounded in the drive-by shooting in Beacon Valley, while in a separate incident an 18-year-old was also found with fatal gunshot wounds to his neck.

MEC Fritz had already met with the acting provincial police commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, about the shooting.

Fritz said police were working around the clock to find the shooters.

Additional reporting by Graig-Lee Smith

