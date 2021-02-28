30-hour maintenance work on Joburg water valve still ongoing

The utility shutdown water on Saturday at around 1 pm to replace an 800-meter valve and a bypass valve, affecting parts of the city.

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Water said its planned 30-hour maintenance of a water valve was still ongoing.

The water utility said it had placed water tanks around various areas and has advised residents to visit the Rand Water's website for more information.

Water and sanitation department's spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said, “The operation to shutdown water in some areas of Joburg did happen yesterday. This was part of Rand Water’s planned maintenance on one of the valves that they had to replace on one of the pipelines supplying Gauteng.

