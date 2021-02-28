2 officers ambushed, killed in Kraaifontein on Sunday

The pair was reportedly driving in the Bloekombos area when they were ambushed during the early hours of Sunday morning, and the attackers made off with their firearms.

CAPE TOWN – Two Cape Town police officers have been killed in Kraaifontein.

The attackers made off with the officers’ firearms.

The police's Andre Traut Said, " The identities of the sergeant and the constable will be released at a later stage.The Hawks has been assigned to investigate the circumstances surrounding this heinous act against the State, and we appeal to the public to come forward with information that will assist us to bring these criminals to book.”

The acting Western Cape Police Commissioner Major General Thembisile Patekile has extended his condolences to the loved ones of the officers - and vowed to support them during this time.

#sapsWC Acting Provincial Commissioner institutes 72-hour activation plan & mobilizes various police units to apprehend those responsible for the killing of 2 Kraaifontein #SAPS members this earlier this morning in Bloekombos. #PoliceKillings #CrimeStop MEhttps://t.co/8Ku7UA68pB pic.twitter.com/87kV9eJgHU SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) February 28, 2021

