2 officers ambushed, killed in Kraaifontein on Sunday

The pair was reportedly driving in the Bloekombos area when they were ambushed during the early hours of Sunday morning, and the attackers made off with their firearms.

FILE: Two officers were killed in the early hours of Sunday, 28 February 2021. Picture: EWN
FILE: Two officers were killed in the early hours of Sunday, 28 February 2021. Picture: EWN
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Two Cape Town police officers have been killed in Kraaifontein.

The pair was reportedly driving in the Bloekombos area when they were ambushed during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The attackers made off with the officers’ firearms.

The police's Andre Traut Said, " The identities of the sergeant and the constable will be released at a later stage.The Hawks has been assigned to investigate the circumstances surrounding this heinous act against the State, and we appeal to the public to come forward with information that will assist us to bring these criminals to book.”

The acting Western Cape Police Commissioner Major General Thembisile Patekile has extended his condolences to the loved ones of the officers - and vowed to support them during this time.

Timeline

