Zane Kilian back in court next week after lawyer steps off his case

It’s understood the move comes after Advocate Johan van Aswegen learned Kilian submitted fake certification documents to back his claim that he’s a legally registered private investigator.

CAPE TOWN – murder accused Zane Kilian is expected to make another appearance at the Bellville Magistrates Court next week.

Kilian’s defence lawyer, Advocate Johan Van Aswegen, recused himself from the case on Friday.

It’s understood the move comes after Van Aswegen learned Kilian submitted fake certification documents to back his claim that he’s a legally registered private investigator.

READ: Certification of PI accused of being involved in Charl Kinnear murder under scrutiny

Kilian was in custody for his alleged involvement in detective Charl Kinnear’s assassination outside his Bishop Lavis home last year.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “We postponed the case to Thursday, 4 March and we have asked the court to ensure that the instructing attorney is in court on Thursday, and he needs to inform the court whether he will continue with the arguments in the bail application; or inform the court that he has secured the services of an advocate who will take case forward.”

