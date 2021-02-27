Touch down! Thousands of J&J vaccine doses land at OR Tambo

CAPE TOWN – South Africa's second batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines touched down in Johannesburg on Saturday morning.

The plane carrying thousands of doses landed at the OR Tambo International Airport.

South Africas second tranche of Johnson&Johnson #COVID19 vaccines have touched down at OR Tambo Int! It comes as the majority of initial doses received two weeks ago have been administered to healthcare workers via the #SisonkeProject. #VaccineRollOutSA pic.twitter.com/ksTx0hDr76 Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 27, 2021

So far, South Africa has secured millions of doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and of the Pfizer vaccine.

Government has repeatedly said it was casting a wide net for vaccine candidates to meet the goal of vaccinating more than 40 million South Africans this year.

The new doses will be taken to a central location in Gauteng and from there, they will be dispatched to the vaccination cites across the country.

The vaccine has yet to be officially licensed in the country and was being administered as part of an implementation study which is an extension of the study that showed the vaccine was effective against the variant that sprang up in South Africa.

Head of the Ministerial Advisory Council on vaccines, Professor Barry Schoub said current data suggests the Johnson &Johnson vaccine was South Africa's best bet, but there were still a lot of questions to be answered about other vaccines.

“So, we have to wait and see. Pfizer has an enormously effective track record. We are pretty confident it will work well as well, but we don’t have that data.”

More than 63,000 health care workers have already received their shot of the vaccine 10 days into the rollout.

