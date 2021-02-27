SA will have received 250,000 COVID-19 vaccines by end of Feb, says Health Dept

Ministerial Advisory Committee member and Medical Council Chairperson Professor Glenda Gray said they are impressed with the process so far.

CAPE TOWN - The Health Department said the country would have received about 250,000 vaccines by the end of tomorrow.

This as the second batch of 80,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrived in the country on Saturday morning from Belgium.

[Watch] South Africa receives the second consignment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the O R Tambo International Airport in Gauteng. #COVID19SA #VacciNation pic.twitter.com/VIcpnwW6bG South African Government (@GovernmentZA) February 27, 2021

[Photos] Second delivery of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng.



The consignment will be moved to a secure facility before being distributed to various vaccine centres in all provinces. #SisonkeProject #VaccineRollOutSA pic.twitter.com/QEuJD5mdoB South African Government (@GovernmentZA) February 27, 2021

So far, 63,000 frontline health care staff have been vaccinated.

“We believe this approach is good and efficient and we are excited to be able to roll out the single jab together with the Department of Health. We want to thank everyone for working tirelessly to achieve these ambitious timelines,” she said.

