SA records 1,654 new COVID cases and 117 daily deaths

In the last 24 hours, 1,654 infections have also been reported, with more than 1.5 million positive cases identified since the start of the pandemic.

FILE: A Doctors Without Border (MSF) nurse (C) performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test during a Ministry of Health screening and testing drive in the Wolhuter men's hostel in Jeppestown district of Johannesburg, on 14 May 2020. Picture: AFP
Eyewitness News 19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and seventeen more people have died in South Africa after contracting COVID-19, pushing the national death toll to 49,784.

According to the health department, 63, 648 vaccines have been administered so far.

The country's recovery rate is at 94%

Timeline

