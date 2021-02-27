S.Africans urged to look out for signs of lockdown burnout as pandemic continues

Medical experts have said living under sustained COVID-19 pandemic conditions, coupled with the demands from everyday life, can lead to chronic stress and eventually, burnout.

CAPE TOWN – Psychologists have urged South Africans to guard against “lockdown burnout” and “pandemic fatigue”.

The COVID-19 pandemic not only unleashed fear and anxiety around contracting the virus itself, but it’s also added more pressure on daily life.

Juggling working from home, childcare, job uncertainties and increased financial burdens, has put severe strain on people.

Member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists, Professor Renata Schoeman, highlighted the warning signs ahead of burnout.

“Emotional exhaustion, severe fatigue, depersonalisation – which means you feel separated from your work and significant others and your colleagues – and then also reduced accomplishment.”

Schoeman said building resilience in the form of self-care is key.

“Sufficient sleep, ample exercise, a healthy diet maintaining your social connections even if you have to physically distance from people, also looking at stimulating your brain by new events or educating yourself and finally also paying attention to spirituality.”

She urged people to reach out for professional support if stress-related symptoms persist.

