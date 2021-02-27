GP driving school operators vow to continue protest until demands met

Owners of independent driving schools from Alexandra protested outside the Marlboro licensing centre earlier this week, blocking motorists from entering or leaving the premises.

JOHANNESBURG – There have been further calls on Saturday, from Gauteng driving schools, for the scrapping of the online drivers’ licence booking system implemented in the province.

The driving school operators say they had only been given one day to book for their customers which led to a rush to register that overloads the online system.

The National Driving School Association’s Abel Mositsa said: “We are planning to continue until they respond to our demands. But we managed to get a call from the department of transport, and they say they are having an urgent meeting where they are trying to resolve our problem and they would give us feedback.”

