Prasa: Zolani Matthews' appointment as CEO signals new chapter

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said the appointment of a new group CEO signalled a new chapter for the embattled state-owned entity.

This week, cabinet approved the appointment of Zolani Matthews who will be at the helm of Prasa.

His unveiling was held at Langa train station in Cape Town on Saturday.

His professional track record of over 30 years bears witness to his focus on corporate governance, transparency and value-based organisations.

He holds a Masters degree in Public Administration from Harvard University. Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) February 27, 2021

Prasa has had six acting group CEOs since the departure of Lucky Montana in 2015.

The agency has been riddled with challenges over the last twelve years, including irregular expenditure amounting to billions of rands.

Prasa has also been found to be the biggest contributor to government’s fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made matters worse bringing its services to a standstill which further resulted in the rail network's worst period of vandalism and theft.

Discussing a turnaround strategy today, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the focus now was to get the service fully operational again.

"The most urgent task confronting us is to get trains back in service. We are under no illusion about the huge economic impact on the working class and low-income households affected by the non-operation of our services."

Other priorities include bolstering security across all lines and providing support to investigations currently underway by law enforcement agencies.

