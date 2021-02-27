NPA to study High Court judgment after Bongani Bongo cleared of corruption

The former state security minister was charged over allegations that he offered a bribe to former parliamentary legal advisor advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara.

CAPE TOWN – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it’s studying a judgement that cleared African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament (MP) Bongani Bongo of corruption.

This was allegedly done in an attempt to derail a parliamentary inquiry into Eskom back in 2017.

Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlope ruled in favour of Bongo’s Section 174 application on Friday.



NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The NPA notes the decision of the High Court of South Africa, Western Cape division, and will study the judgement before considering its options. The court granted Mr Bongani Bongo his Section 174 application and found him not guilty on a charge of corruption.”

