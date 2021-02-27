Nathaniel Julies murder trial expected to begin in March

The officers appeared in the Protea Magistrates Court on Friday where they face charges of murder, possession of illegal ammunition, and defeating the ends of justice.

JOHANNESBURG – The trial of three Eldorado Park police officers charged with the murder of Nathaniel Julies is expected to begin next month.

Julies, who was living with Down Syndrome, was shot dead just meters from his Eldorado Park home in August 2020 during a protest.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane said: “The case against three police officers from the Eldorado Park South African Police Service, charged for their alleged involvement in the murder of Nathaniel Julies, was transferred from the Protea Magistrates Court to the Gauteng local division High Court in Johannesburg for a pre-trial conference.”

