MEC Fritz outraged by drive-by shooting Mitchells Plain teen (13)

A 13-year-old was shot and killed, while three other teenagers were wounded in the drive-by shooting in beacon valley, on Thursday evening.

CAPE TOWN – Community Safety MEC Alberts Fritz is outraged by a shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.

Three other teenagers were wounded in the drive-by shooting in Beacon Valley, while in a separate incident an 18-year-old was also found with fatal gunshot wounds to his neck.

MEC Fritz had already met with the acting provincial police commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, about the shooting.

Fritz said police were working around the clock to find the shooters.

His spokesperson Caylay Murray said: “Minister Fritz was informed that a 72-hour activation plan has been put into place in Beacon Valley, and that police are working around the clock to find the perpetrators. In addition, a task team has been set up to identify the perpetrators.”

Meanwhile, the community of Beacon Valley has called on authorities to deploy additional police to patrol the area.

I am outraged by the shooting which harmed 5 children at approx. 20:50 on the corner of Cadillac and Riley Streets in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain. I was informed that a 72-hour activation plan has been put in place in Beacon Valley.



Read here: https://t.co/J0jrV1OMwl MEC Albert Fritz (@AlbertFritz_DA) February 26, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.