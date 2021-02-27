Full steam ahead: Prasa unveils new group CEO, ready to deliver better service

This week cabinet approved the appointment of Zolani Matthews who will be at the helm of Prasa after the agency had six acting group CEOs since the 2015 departure of Lucky Montana.

CAPE TOWN – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said the appointment of a new group chief executive officer (CEO) signals a new chapter for the embattled state-owned entity.

This week cabinet approved the appointment of Zolani Matthews who will be at the helm of Prasa.

His unveiling was held at Langa train station in Cape Town earlier on Saturday.

The passenger rail agency has had six acting group CEO's since the departure of Lucky Montana in 2015.

It has been riddled with challenges over the last twelve years, including irregular expenditure amounting to billions of rand.

Prasa has also been found to be the biggest contributor to government’s fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

The COVID-19 pandemic made matters worse, bringing its services to a standstill which further resulted in the rail network's worst period of vandalism and theft.

Discussing a turnaround strategy on Saturday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the focus would now be on getting the service fully operational again.

“The most urgent task confronting us is to get trains back in service. We are under no illusion about the huge economic impact on the working class and low-income households affected by non-operation of our services."

Other priorities include bolstering security across all lines and providing support to investigations currently underway by law enforcement agencies.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.