Families of trapped Lily Mine miners plead with Mantashe to help retrieve bodies

Earlier this week, Deputy Chief Inspector of mines Mthokosi Zondi assured affected families that Vantage Goldfields intended to open the mine in July brining new hopes to surrounding communities and family members.

JOHANNESBURG - The families of three Lily Mine workers who remain trapped underground, have pleaded with Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe to come up with a strategy that would assist retrieve the bodies of their loved ones.

The bodies of Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi and Solomon Nyerenda have not been retrieved since the mine caved in with them inside five years ago.

Search and rescue operations have been halted over safety concerns, but the families of the miners believe government has the capacity to retrieve their remains.

The families have been camping at the mine since the disappearance of their loved ones, calling on government to assist.

Officials from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy visited the accident site and the families.

Following the meeting, the families handed over a letter directed to Mantashe asking him to resolve the problem.

Earlier this week, Deputy Chief Inspector of mines Mthokosi Zondi assured affected families that Vantage Goldfields intended to open the mine in July brining new hopes to surrounding communities and family members.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.