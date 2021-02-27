20°C / 22°C
EC crime stats: Attempted murder down by 12.3%, rape down by 2.7%

MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison, Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe joined Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Liziwe Ntshinga to present the stats at the Sakhisizwe Municipality Hall in Cala on Friday.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/Eyewitness News
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/Eyewitness News
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Crime statistics in the Eastern Cape revealed a notable decrease in most offences from October to December 2020 in the province.

MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison, Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe joined Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Liziwe Ntshinga to present the stats at the Sakhisizwe Municipality Hall in Cala on Friday.

The following statistics were highlighted during the presentation:

  • Murder showed an upward increase of 0.5% with six more cases difference compared with the same period in 2019.

  • Common assault dropped by 3%, while assault with grievous bodily harm decreased by 1.1%.

  • Common Robbery declined by 5.2%.
    Robbery with aggravating circumstances dropped by 13.3%.

  • Rape decreased by 2.7%, attempted rape dropped by 30.6% and contact sexual offences declined by 23.9% while total sexual offences displayed an overall 2.6% decrease with a 66 case difference compared to 2019.

  • Robbery of cash in transit increased by 14.3% and truck hijackings increased by 22.9%.

  • Stock theft reflected a 7.2% decrease, while burglary at non-residential premises dropped by 0.4%.

  • Theft out of motor vehicle declined by 16.7% and burglary at residential premises dropped by 15.8%.

  • Theft decreased by at least 716 incidents while shoplifting recorded a 26.5% decline.

Ntshinga acknowledged the important role of community-based policing: "We could never have achieved our milestone without CPF, community patrollers, the traditional authorities and the public."

Mthatha remained a cause for concern for the province as the statistics revealed that murders, mostly committed using guns, occur mostly in this town, predominantly on weekends.

Tikana-Gxothiwe emphasized the need to strengthen ties with other law enforcement agencies: "The quarterly release of crime statistics allows us to notice trends, build on successes and give chance to improve."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

