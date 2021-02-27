EC crime stats: Attempted murder down by 12.3%, rape down by 2.7%

MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison, Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe joined Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Liziwe Ntshinga to present the stats at the Sakhisizwe Municipality Hall in Cala on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Crime statistics in the Eastern Cape revealed a notable decrease in most offences from October to December 2020 in the province.

#sapsEC MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison, Mrs Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe welcomed a notable decrease of crime in the province as reflected through the presentation of the 3rd Quarter #CrimeStats 2020/2021 on Friday MEhttps://t.co/JaoNKmp3C5 pic.twitter.com/1KKbinYAth SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) February 27, 2021

The following statistics were highlighted during the presentation:

Murder showed an upward increase of 0.5% with six more cases difference compared with the same period in 2019.



Common assault dropped by 3%, while assault with grievous bodily harm decreased by 1.1%.



Common Robbery declined by 5.2%.

Robbery with aggravating circumstances dropped by 13.3%.

Rape decreased by 2.7%, attempted rape dropped by 30.6% and contact sexual offences declined by 23.9% while total sexual offences displayed an overall 2.6% decrease with a 66 case difference compared to 2019.



Robbery of cash in transit increased by 14.3% and truck hijackings increased by 22.9%.



Stock theft reflected a 7.2% decrease, while burglary at non-residential premises dropped by 0.4%.



Theft out of motor vehicle declined by 16.7% and burglary at residential premises dropped by 15.8%.



Theft decreased by at least 716 incidents while shoplifting recorded a 26.5% decline.



Ntshinga acknowledged the important role of community-based policing: "We could never have achieved our milestone without CPF, community patrollers, the traditional authorities and the public."

Mthatha remained a cause for concern for the province as the statistics revealed that murders, mostly committed using guns, occur mostly in this town, predominantly on weekends.

Tikana-Gxothiwe emphasized the need to strengthen ties with other law enforcement agencies: "The quarterly release of crime statistics allows us to notice trends, build on successes and give chance to improve."

