Chief Diko II hailed as great and humble leader at EC memorial service

Sentech CEO Mlamli Booi made the statement during his virtual address at the memorial service of the late amaBhaca chief who was part of SenTech's board members as a non-executive director.

JOHANNESBURG – Sentech chief executive officer said the company had lost a great and humble leader in Chief Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko II.

Mlamli Booi addressed mourners virtually at the amaBhaca chief's memorial in the Eastern Cape.

Diko, who was President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko's husband, died last Sunday after a short illness.

He was part of Sentech's board members as a non-executive director.

Booi’s said, “What I want to be done kwaBhaca is that I want everybody to have connectivity, I want all the rural communities in the Eastern Cape to have connectivity, and what I want done in South Africa is I want connectivity from those communities to reach communities in the Eastern Cape.”

At the same time, speaking on behalf of Sentech's chairperson, Dr Sandile Malinga, the company's secretary Advocate Selaelo Matsane said the late chief had made a meaningful impact.

"In the time of just about a year at Sentech, Ingonyama Diko's contribution is equivalent to many years' worth of contribution that will continue to influence how Sentech does things, many years into the future."

CHIEF DIKO II TO BE LAID TO REST ON TUESDAY

The details of Diko’s funeral were announced on Wednesday.

The AmaBhaca Kingdom said the late chief would be laid to rest on Tuesday, 2 March at eLundzini, KwaBhaca, in the Eastern Cape.

The service will be broadcast on different online and other media platforms.

The late chief was thrust into the spotlight last year after allegations that he received a multimillion-rand tender from the Gauteng Department of Health.

Earlier this month, the ANC in Gauteng said the disciplinary hearing involving Khusela Diko and the former Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku would be concluded in February.

Upon hearing news of the Chief’s death, the party sent its sympathies to the family.

The ANC's Bones Modise said: “We can only imagine the difficulty that comrade Khusela is going through. We are asking that she be given space and prayer and wait for communication from the family.”

Reporting by Maki Molapo

