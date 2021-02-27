Another Cape teen (15) dies after being caught in suspected gang crossfire

The young girl was reportedly caught in gang crossfire while sitting outside her Lotus River home on Friday night.

CAPE TOWN – Yet another child has died after being caught in gang crossfire on the Cape Flats.

In the latest incident, a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed in Lotus River on Friday night.

The young girl was sitting outside a house in the street when shots rang out.

The Police's Andre Traut said, “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident last night at around 19:45 in Eland Avenue Lotus River where a 15-year-old female was shot and killed are under investigation by Grassy Park police.

According to reports, the deceased was sitting in front of a house in the street when suspects started shooting randomly. We suspect that she was caught in the crossfire.”

A 24-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested and is due in court on Monday.

This brings the number to seven youths who have been shot over a 24-hour period during three separate attacks.

A seven-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Hillview on Thursday night.



READ: 2 teens killed, 3 wounded in separate drive-by shootings in Mitchells Plain

Five teenagers were also shot during a drive-by shooting in Mitchell's Plain later the same night. Two of the victims died.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.