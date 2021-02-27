ANC top 6 to meet with Zuma over his snubbing of the State Capture commission

Jacob Zuma defied a ConCourt order to appear before the commission. President Cyril Ramaphosa said the message for his predecessor was very simple: he must abide by the Constitution.

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has said his predecessor, former President Jacob Zuma, is not above the law.

The President told the South African National Editor's Forum (Sanef) that the African National Congress’s top six will be meeting with Zuma soon to discuss his refusal to appear before the State Capture Commission.

Zuma has defied a Constitutional Court order compelling him to appear at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, and the commission has since asked the court to hold in contempt and send him to jail.

Ramaphosa said the message for his predecessor was very simple: he must abide by the Constitution.

He said a failure to abide by the Constitution could set a bad precedent for the rule of law.

“All of us as South Africans, from President to any South African in our country, must abide by the law and the Constitution because if we don’t then there is lawlessness.”

The President told Sanef that attacks on judges by those associated to Zuma was also an attack on the Constitution.

He said those alleging wrongdoing should provide evidence.

“If there is any accusation that has been made against the judiciary it must be substantiated. If there is any form of evidence, let it be put before that bodies that deal with such matters – we’ve got the judicial services commission.”

