Workers losing patience with ANC, warns Cosatu

Cosatu told journalists that its central executive committee felt that the ANC was struggling to function as a unitary organisation, with some leaders even showing disdain for the party’s own rules.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu has cited worsening ill-discipline among leaders in the African National Congress (ANC) since its watershed Nasrec elective conference in 2017.

It also used the opportunity to defend the country’s Constitution, calling for non-tolerance towards those who seek to attack it.

This is in the wake of former President Jacob Zuma’s defiance of a Constitutional Court order to return to the state capture commission of inquiry.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has also questioned the motives behind corruption charges which he is facing, refusing to step aside in the interim.

Cosatu’s central executive committee said that a stand needed to be taken to defend the country’s Constitution.

It said that some attacks on the judiciary under the guise of calls for transformation were simply political opportunism, which should be rejected.

In criticising some leaders in the ANC, Cosatu said that it was merely putting forward concerns that the governing party needed to hear.

First deputy president Mike Shingange said that workers were losing patience with the ANC.

"Workers are increasingly having a view that the ANC has abandoned the aspirations and objectives of the Freedom Charter."

Without making mention of the ANC’s Magashule, the federation has questioned why some in the party want legal opinions when its their turn to adhere to 2017 resolutions.

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Nthsalintshali said that many had adhered before when told to step aside.

"It's a voluntary organisation, go in there if you think you're [a] right [fit] as a citizen. If not, come out of it, go to the organisation that you think is right for you."

Cosatu said that it would discuss big political issues at a central committee meeting soon.

