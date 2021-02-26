WC MEC Fritz welcomes Ipid probe into use of water cannons on Sassa applicants

Last month, police used water cannons on disability grant applicants at the Bellville Sassa office in Cape Town, in a bid to enforce COVID-19 safety protocols.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said that those responsible for using water cannons on South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries needed to account for their actions.

The MEC'S spokesperson Cayla Murray said: “Minister Fritz said: I welcome the response received from Ipid and will follow up regularly with the office of the regional head for any outcomes and updates related to the investigation.”

Ipid is investigating the matter.

