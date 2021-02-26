UDM lodges complaint with BCCSA over eNCA ‘double standards’

The party has asked the oversight body to consider the complaint, pertaining to the conduct of journalist Lindsay Dentlinger and the production team.

JOHANNESBURG - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has on Friday lodged an official complaint with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BBCSA) against eNCA for what it called double standards for black and white interviewees appearing on the channel.

This follows anger over visuals depicting Dentlinger being selective in asking politicians to wear their masks in her interviews following Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Budget speech this week.

In the video, which has gone viral, FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald, the DA's John Steenhuisen and Geordin Hill-Lewis are seen without their masks on while she requested several black political leaders to keep theirs on.

The party has labelled the pattern as blatantly racist."

"To the world, that white South Africans are COVID-safe while black South Africans are not."

According to eNCA reporter, Lindsay Dentlingers actions were not racially motivated. Lindsay interviewed Pieter Groenewald & John Steenhuisen without their masks on, while she told UDMs Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, to keep put his mask on before being interviewed. #eNCA #eNCAMUSTFALL pic.twitter.com/Qd8kBfckq4 Mans NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) February 26, 2021

