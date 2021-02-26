SAHPRA to evaluate Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine data for possible use in SA

The Health Department said that the company developing the inoculation had submitted documentation for registration in the country.

CAPE TOWN - Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will be evaluated locally to possibly be added to South Africa's COVID-19 arsenal.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) said that it would proceed with evaluating data on the vaccine's efficacy, safety and quality.

It comes as the country awaits the second shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is expected to arrive in South Africa on Saturday.

The Russian vaccine, named after the Soviet-era satellite, was registered in August before clinical trials were underway, which left experts wary.

But leading medical journal The Lancet published results showing the jab to be safe and 91.6% effective.

According to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which financed the vaccine's development, more than 30 countries have so far approved the Sputnik V vaccine.

Additional reporting by AFP.

