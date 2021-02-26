R17bn spent on special COVID-19 relief grant so far, says Minister Zulu

JOHANNESBURG – Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said that thus far, government had spent R17 billion through its R350 special COVID-19 grant.

Earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the grant by three more months, with many people relying on this money to survive without an outcome as a result of the pandemic.

The department said it had already received 65,000 new applications.

Zulu said the applications would be reassessed to ensure those who needed it were assisted.

"We anticipate that by the end of the extended period, we would have spent over R22 billion to support this group of beneficiaries. It is also encouraging to note that 42,329 clients have canceled their grants as their situation has improved."

