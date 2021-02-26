Panel probing Public Protector Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office completes work

The report will be available next week Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The panel looking into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her fitness to hold office has concluded its work.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise appointed the panel last year to conduct a preliminary inquiry.

This after Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip Natasha Mazzone tabled the motion.

The panel, headed by former constitutional judge Bess Nkabinde and advocates Dumisa Ntsebeza and Johan De Waal, has completed its work.

After losing many court challenges and trying to block the inquiry, members of Parliament will find out if Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is indeed fit to hold office.

Mkhwebane lost several court cases in 2020 after taking them on review. The cases included her report and remedial action in the early retirement of former South African Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay, the Estina dairy farm report and the CR17 presidential campaign funds report - she lost all the cases.

