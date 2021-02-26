Palesa Madiba's killer sentenced to 31 years behind bars
The Johannesburg High Court sentenced Dumisani Mkhwanazi to 20-years for murder, three for theft, eight for defeating the ends of justice and more for further charges amounting to a total of 43-years in jail.
JOHANNESBURG - The man found guilty of killing University of Johannesburg student Palesa Madiba has been sentenced to 31 years in prison.
But that sentence has been reduced to 31 years due to several counts running concurrently.
The young woman's remains were found buried in a shallow grave at the Mkhwanazi home in 2015 after she had gone missing for more than two years.
