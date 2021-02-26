20°C / 22°C
Palesa Madiba's killer sentenced to 31 years behind bars

The Johannesburg High Court sentenced Dumisani Mkhwanazi to 20-years for murder, three for theft, eight for defeating the ends of justice and more for further charges amounting to a total of 43-years in jail.

FILE: Palesa Madiba. Picture: Supplied
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The man found guilty of killing University of Johannesburg student Palesa Madiba has been sentenced to 31 years in prison.

The Johannesburg High Court sentenced Dumisani Mkhwanazi to 20-years for murder, three for theft, eight for defeating the ends of justice and more for further charges amounting to a total of 43-years in jail.

But that sentence has been reduced to 31 years due to several counts running concurrently.

The young woman's remains were found buried in a shallow grave at the Mkhwanazi home in 2015 after she had gone missing for more than two years.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

