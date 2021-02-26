Palesa Madiba’s killer due in court today for sentencing

Dumisani Mkhwanazi was found guilty of her murder earlier this year, seven years after Madiba was last seen at her friend's home in Phiri, Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG – The man convicted for killing University of Johannesburg student Palesa Madiba is expected to appear in court for sentencing in the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday morning.

Dumisani Mkhwanazi was found guilty of her murder earlier this year, seven years after Madiba was last seen at her friend's home in Phiri, Soweto.

Madiba's friend is also the killer's niece.

The young woman's remains were found buried in a shallow grave at the Mkhwanazi home in 2015.

WATCH: Woman's body found in Soweto backyard: Is it Palesa Madiba

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.