Nathaniel Julies murder case transferred to High Court

The officers appeared in the Protea Magistrates Court earlier on Friday facing charges including murder, possession of illegal ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against three Eldorado Park police officers charged with the murder of Nathaniel Julies has been transferred to the High Court in Johannesburg for a pretrial conference.

The officers appeared in the Protea Magistrates Court earlier on Friday facing charges including murder, possession of illegal ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

Julies - who had downs syndrome - was shot dead last August just meters away from his home.

READ: NPA satisfied with bail decision for Nathaniel Julies murder accused

His murder sparked heated protests in the Eldorado Park community, with residents accusing police of trying to conceal evidence.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane said: “The matter has been set down for 19 March 2021 and on that day, the court is expected to hear the state of readiness from both parties - the prosecution and defence.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.