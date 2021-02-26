Mkhize welcomes SIU probe into allegations of tender irregularities

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize’s former spokesperson Tahera Mather is one of the people who scored consultancy jobs from Digital Vibes, according to a 'Daily Maverick' report.

CAPE TOWN – Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was grilled by members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) about corruption allegations linking his former spokesperson to shady tender dealings.

But Mkhize said that he welcomed a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) probe into the matter, saying that he would release the findings to the public.

Mkhize’s former spokesperson Tahera Mather is one of the people who scored consultancy jobs from Digital Vibes, according to a Daily Maverick report.

The health minister on Thursday briefed Parliament about the vaccine rollout, but NCOP members also found time to quiz him about corruption allegations.

He was first asked about Digital Vibes and corruption allegations by the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Mbulelo Bara, who asked him to explain the contract.

“There is a report which can’t be left unanswered. This has to do with the personal associate of the minister, from Digital Vibes, who was paid R82 million to provide COVID-19 related services by the department of health. This is over and above other corruption-related matters, with regards to COVID-19.”

Mkhize said that the Digital Vibes matter was already raised by the Auditor-General and the department also probed the matter.

“We also welcome the statement by the SIU that they will also investigate these allegations. This is part of the commitment I made, that allegations of any form of corruption must be investigated.”

The minister said that because the allegations raised in the public interest, the outcomes of the investigation will also be released publicly.

