Makhura: Gauteng’s 16,800 vaccines to be administered by end of today

Makhura had been visiting the Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto on Friday to monitor the progress made on the vaccination program.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the province’s 16,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses would have been administered by the end of the Friday.

The premier’s visit follows the launch of first phase of the campaign led by the Medical Research Council earlier this month.

Speaking after the walkabout at the hospital, Makhura said he was impressed so far.

“I am very excited that Gauteng will complete all the 16,800 doses, which were allocated to our provinces today.”

