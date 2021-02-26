Informal traders want govt promises of support to township business realised

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced the multi-billion rand investment to help hundreds of small businesses in townships and rural areas.

CAPE TOWN – The South African Informal Traders Alliance (Saita) said that while it welcomed government's R4 billion investment to support rural and township-based enterprises, it wanted to see the promises become a reality.

In his budget speech this week, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced the multi-billion rand investment to help hundreds of small businesses in townships and rural areas.

Saita President Rosheda Muller said: “Over the years we have seen many programmes aimed at supporting informal traders come and go, but accessing support remains a challenge.”

WATCH: R10bn for vaccines & no tax hikes - Mboweni delivers Budget Speech

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.