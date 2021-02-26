Gauteng SAHRC plan urgent meeting to probe why Tembisa school not complete

This comes after Eyewitness News reported that almost five years after the construction of the school began, the project is far from completion with the provincial government giving different explanations.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in Gauteng has planned an urgent meeting in an attempt to understand the main causes behind the delay in the opening of the Mayibuye Primary School in Tembisa.

This comes after Eyewitness News reported that almost five years after the construction of the school began, the project is far from completion with the provincial government giving different explanations.

READ MORE: 4 years & R86m later, Tembisa residents beg govt to open unfinished school

Government has so far spent more than R88 million and the Department of Infrastructure said it needed more money to complete the project.

The SAHRC will meet all involved parties on Tuesday to try and understand what the problem is.

The facility was due to be handed over to the Department of Education last year January, but this hasn’t happened.

The yard is now filled with long grass with several broken windows and an unbearable sewerage smell.

SAHRC chairperson in Gauteng Buang Jones said all those involved must explain the delay.

“We are going to have this meeting to afford all the departments the opportunity to update the commission.”

The Department of Infrastructure has moved in to explain the delay, saying the client had requested structural changes and it now needed more than R30 million to complete the project.

However, the question still remains, when will the school be opened?

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.