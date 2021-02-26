Former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo cleared of corruption

He'd been accused of allegedly offering a bribe to Eskom inquiry evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara in October 2017.

CAPE TOWN - Former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo has been cleared of corruption.

Bongo was back in the Western Cape High Court on Friday where judgement was handed down.

He'd been accused of trying to derail a parliamentary inquiry into Eskom back in 2017.

The case stems from Bongo allegedly offering a bribe to Eskom inquiry evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara in October 2017.

Vanara was part of a Public Enterprises portfolio committee inquiry into state capture at Eskom.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said that they were studying the judgement.

Bongo had consistently denied the allegations leveled against him.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.