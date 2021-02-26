Firefighters still battling massive wildfire outside Franschhoek

The fire has been burning high in the mountains for a few days with most fire lines being inaccessible.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are still battling a massive wildfire in the mountains in the back end of Banhoek and Jonkershoek valleys between Franschhoek and Stellenbosch on Wednesday.

The fire has been burning high in the mountains for a few days with most fire lines being inaccessible.

There are currently 107 firefighters battling the blaze.

The provincial Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC's spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “The fire has been burning for a few days and the conditions are pretty unconducive; the strong wind is hampering the efforts and teams have been working throughout nights in efforts to control the fire.”

All hiking and biking trails in the area have been closed until further notice.



Styan said more officials were on standby to assist.

“There are currently more than 100 firefighters. The Stellenbosch fire services are also on standby. The aerial resources cannot be on standby because of the environment is unfavourable.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.