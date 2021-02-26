Khoisan historical figure Krotoa deserves more recognition, says EC researcher

A researcher for the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders has suggested Krotoa be further honoured in the country.

CAPE TOWN - With the move to rename public places in the Eastern Cape, the discussion around prominent Khoisan figures also being honoured has been reignited.

A researcher for the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders has suggested Krotoa be further honoured in the country.

READ: Port Elizabeth officially called Gqeberha after minister approves name change

Krotoa was an interpreter to Dutch settlers in the 1600s.

She's become a historical icon.

While there is a monument to honour her at the Castle of Good Hope, researcher Vusumzi Mda believes that she deserves more recognition.

“The Khoi and the San that are not getting their recognition that they deserve. She’s part of a history that people don’t know. People understand that the history of South Africa did not start in 1910. She is one of those females that should be celebrated.”

VIDEO: Gqeberha: How to pronounce Port Elizabeth's new name

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.