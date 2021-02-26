Certification of PI accused of murdering top cop Charl Kinnear under scrutiny

Zane Kilian is accused of tracing the Anti-Gang Unit member's cellphone until the day he was shot outside his Bishop Lavis home in September.

CAPE TOWN - There are questions around the certification of a private investigator charged in connection with the assassination of organised crime detective Charl Kinnear.

The court matter has on Friday been postponed for a week.

Kilian is accused of playing a key role in the execution of a hit on Kinnear.

The State believes he tracked the detective for months and shared his location with a hitman.

The prosecution has also charged Kilian with fraud because the private security certificate he submitted was allegedly forged.

This brings into question the claim that he's a legally practising private investigator.

It also appears to be the reason why defence lawyer, Johan van Aswegen, has on Friday withdrawn from the case.

He's cited a conflict of interest over the authenticity of that security certificate.

Last year, another defence lawyer ditched the case.

The matter resumes on 4 March.

