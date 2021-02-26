Cabinet pleased with SA’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout and procurement - Ntshavheni

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told a post-cabinet briefing on Friday that the first doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were being administered to healthcare workers in both the public and private sectors.

JOHANNESBURG – Cabinet has reminded South Africans that COVID-19 vaccinations were free and voluntary.

At last count, more than 50,000 people had been inoculated.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told a sitting of the National Council of Provinces on Thursday that over 20 million vaccine doses would arrive in the country in the coming months.

Ntshavheni said that Cabinet was pleased that the vials procured from several sources would arrive at “varying intervals” from next month.

“Phase 2 will focus on essential workers and vulnerable groups, which includes people over the age of 60 years, people with comorbidities, as well as those living in places such as nursing homes and hostels. Citizens are reminded that vaccination is free and voluntary.”

The second batch of Johnson & Johnson's inoculations should touch down in the country on Saturday.

She said Cabinet has also reflected on the efforts and progress made by South Africa's medical experts in developing our own vaccines to deal with current and future pandemics.

