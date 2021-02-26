Beneficiaries of Prasa, Swifambo deal must face the law – Zondo Inquiry

The commission heard evidence by liquidators and forensic investigators who looked at money flows from the company that appear to have been a front for German company Vossloh Rail.

JOHANNESBURG – The state capture commission said that companies and individuals that received payments from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (Prasa) locomotives contract awarded to Swifambo Rail should face the full might of the law.

They include Maria Gomez and attorney George Sabelo, who said they were fundraisers for the African National Congress (ANC) and allegedly collected R80 million for the party.

Forensic investigator Marc Sacks said that Makhensa Mabunda received more money than Vossloh, which actually supplied the trains, and Vossloh returned some of the money it received to Mabunda.

“This Reserve Bank report needs to be investigated further but it shows that approximately R89 million was paid by Vossloh to Mabunda-linked entities.”

Liquidators were now negotiating with the new owners of Vossloh, Stadler. But evidence leader Advocate Vas Soni said that law enforcement must hold those who benefitted from the alleged corruption to account.

‘That obviously is the question – who should be held responsible? We can see the outcome, we see where Prasa, Swifambo contract and the losses that have been incurred.”

The beneficiaries include those who told Mashaba to pay the ANC R80 million after the contract was signed.

