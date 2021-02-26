Angry Gauteng driving school operators protest at licensing stations

Members of the National Driving School Association have staged protests at 38 stations in the province demanding the online booking system be scrapped.

JOHANNESBURG - Operations at some driving and licensing stations around Gauteng have been interrupted on Friday by angry driving school operators.

Members of the National Driving School Association have staged protests at 38 stations in the province demanding the online booking system be scrapped.

The demonstrations follow a protest outside the Sandton traffic department on Thursday.

The association said despite delivering a memorandum of grievance to traffic officials earlier this month, their demands had not been addressed.

Spokesperson Abel Mositsa said the online system was causing chaos.

“Before, we didn’t have issues with booking and now, they have changed everything and say we must book on Tuesdays only and the system then becomes slowly.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.