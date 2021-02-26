ANCWL demands the release of Bathabile Dlamini’s pension funds

The league told journalists during a media briefing earlier on Friday that Dlamini took its national executive committee into confidence giving details behind the saga, which it described as cheap politics.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has demanded the release of its president and former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's pension funds.

Dlamini was not reappointed to Cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa following the 2019 national elections.

This week, the Department of Justice revealed that the former minister's pension was being held blocked on the instruction of the South Africa Social Security Agency but did not give reason for this saying, it was known to both parties involved.

Dlamini also owes thousands to civil organisation the Black Sash after the Constitutional Court ruled that she was liable for 20% of the legal costs incurred in a matter the organisation and Freedom Under Law brought against her while she was minister over her failure to appoint a service provider to distribute social grants.

ANCWL secretary general Meokgo Matuba said no woman should be subjected to the treatment its president has experienced.

“Before we can even get to the demerits and merits of the case, no woman deserves to be treated like that. If there are other issues, we believe that this will be resolved.”

