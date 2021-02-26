ANCWL congratulates WC High Court for clearing Bongo of corruption

ANCWL’s president Bathabile Dlamini during its post-national executive committee meeting on Thursday morning hailed the judgment, calling on other courts to follow the footsteps of the western cape high court.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL)’s has congratulated the Western Cape High Court just hours after it cleared Bongani Bongo for corruption.

ANCWL’s president Bathabile Dlamini during its post-national executive committee meeting on Thursday morning hailed the judgment, calling on other courts to follow the footsteps of the Western Cape High Court.

READ: Former state security minister Bongani Bongo cleared of corruption

The women’s league president has been amongst those who have criticised the judiciary, it defended this saying criticism did not amount to attacks.

Dlamini said the judiciary should be praised where it had done well but that its challenges should also be amplified.

Earlier this month, Bongo accused parliamentary officials who had made allegations against him of having a vendetta and an “axe to grind”.

Bongo told the Western Cape High Court that his accusers referred to him as a “small boy” and said they “wanted to deal with him,” which indicated the bias they had against him.

Bongo denied allegations that he offered a bribe to former parliamentary legal advisor Ntuthuzelo Vanara to derail a parliamentary inquiry into Eskom.

Vanara maintaining that Bongo offered him a bribe.

His testimony was followed by public enterprises committee secretary Disang Mocumi, who travelled to Johannesburg with Vanara on the day Bongo called him.

Additional reporting by Babalo Ndenze.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.