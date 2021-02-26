ANCWL calls on mother body to 'close gap' between former and current presidents

The league held a media briefing following its national executive committee meeting, saying it was visiting former leaders in the former liberation movement.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) said it would ill only discuss their meeting with former President Jacob Zuma after their meeting and it had also called for its mother body to close the “gap” between current and former presidents.

Zuma, who has defied a Constitutional Court order to return to the witness stand at the state capture commission has further polarised an already divided ANC - with some taking to attacking the judiciary.

The ANCWL said it did not want to be seen as mobilising against the judiciary.

Its president Bathabile Dlamini has explained that the movement usually played the role of being the last defence of human rights and dignity.

The ANCWL has singled out several issues as further weakening its mother body, these include the state capture commission and criticism of the judiciary.

It’s defended its own stance insisting there must be space for the battle of ideas in the country as this deepens its democracy.

Dlamini said: “Pretending that we are perfect is going to make us cause unnecessary mistakes.”

While the league cited the state capture commission as an issue, it refused to delve deeper into the matter, saying this would be part of its agenda when it met Zuma.

Dlamini said the Women’s League would only share its thoughts once that meeting had been concluded.

The Women’s League has not set date for the meeting with the former president but said the media would be invited.

