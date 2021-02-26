African swine fever detected on 2 Western Cape farms

MEC Ivan Meyer has imposed a ban on the sale and movement of live pigs from Mfuleni to limit the disease's spread.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Agriculture Department said that the African swine fever had been identified on two farms in Mfuleni.

This was confirmed by post-mortem samples after a probe was launched following the death of pigs in the area several weeks ago.

He confirmed that there was no danger of human infection.

The department's head of veterinary services Dr Gininda Msiza said: “This is the first time African swine flu has been diagnosed from the Western Cape, following recent outbreaks in the Free State, Eastern Cape and Gauteng provinces. Therefore, any dead pigs will be disposed effectively, and no pig waste must be fed to other pigs.

He said the virus could be spread via any part of a raw pig carcass.

“A survey to determine the disease spread in Mfuleni and surrounding areas is underway, with blood samples being collected from the affected animals.”

